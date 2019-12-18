1st newborn right whale of calving season seen off Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Scientists say the first newborn right whale of the winter calving season has been spotted off the coast of Georgia.

The critically endangered whales migrate each winter to give birth in warmer waters off the southeastern U.S. coast.

Scientists estimate just over 400 North Atlantic right whales remain, so each newborn calf is important.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that a survey team spotted a mother whale and her newborn calf Monday near Sapelo Island.

Right whales have been dying at a faster rate than they have reproduced in recent years.

Seven births were recorded last winter, while at least 10 right whales were found dead in 2019.