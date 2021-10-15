$1M settlement reached in sexual harassment case against former Jesup police chief

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – A $1 million settlement has been reached in the sexual harassment lawsuit involving the city of Jesup and the former police chief and city manager, attorneys tell WSAV.

Three women formerly employed by the city accused then-chief Mike Lane of subjecting them to “repeated lewd, sexual comments and unwanted physical touching.” The women detailed several instances of the chief pressuring them to have sex.

The suit also claimed Mike Deal — who resigned as Jesup’s city manager — knew about the assault and harassment but ignored the women’s claims.

The lawsuit requested damages for loss of compensation, inappropriate treatment and trauma incurred as a result of the assault and harassment.

“Women should not be subjected to such egregious sexual harassment and outright sexual assault in the workplace,” stated attorney Buckley Beal, who represented the plaintiffs. “With this settlement, we’ve held the City of Jesup and the individual defendants accountable for their unlawful actions.”

WSAV is awaiting a response from the city of Jesup on the settlement.