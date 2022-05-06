BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Russell Laffitte, former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and Alex Murdaugh‘s alleged accomplice, was granted a $1 million bond Friday.

Laffitte turned himself in Friday morning in Kershaw County on the 21 charges he was indicted for earlier this week.

The indictment alleged that Laffitte helped Murdaugh divert funds from his clients to Palmetto State Bank to then be used for Murdaugh’s own personal use.

Murdaugh and his longtime friend and fellow lawyer Corey Fleming were also named in the three superseding indictments.

Judge Alison Lee set Laffitte’s bond saying there are “very serious allegations” against him. Should he post bond, he’s been ordered to house arrest with electronic monitoring and cannot leave the state.