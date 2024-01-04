SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Emancipation Proclamation Association of Savannah-Chatham and Vicinity, Inc. held its annual celebration of “The Institution of The Emancipation Proclamation”, the document which President Abraham Lincoln signed in 1863 to free the slaves.

Each year a young person is selected by the organization to read “The Emancipation”.

This year’s celebration marked the 161st anniversary of the document being signed, and was held on Jan.1 at Jonesville Baptist Church of Savannah, where Bishop Dr. James G. Rodges is the Senior Pastor.

The speaker for this occasion was Rev. Dr. William Edward Flippin Sr., the Senior Pastor of The Greater Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Atlanta.

For many years, the late Pastor Rev. Dr. Matthew Southall Brown, Sr. led The Emancipation Proclamation Association of Savannah and Vicinity, Inc.

Now, the baton has been passed down to Rev. Chester A. Ellis, the current president, and Retired Presiding Elder J. E. Taylor, the Director of Activities and Events.

Each year the Emancipation Proclamation Association donates money to non-profit organizations such as Greenbriar Children’s Center, Frank Callen Boys Club, and others. This year the committee is planning to start offering scholarships.

For more information including offering financial donations, the address is P. O. Box 791 Savannah, GA 31401.

The full worship service for the 2024 Emancipation Proclamation can be found here.