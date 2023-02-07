PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight we remember one of the darkest days in Chatham County’s history. It was 15 years ago today that the Imperial Sugar Refinery exploded.

14 people died and dozens were injured.

At the entrance of the plant, a monument stands in memory of the lives lost.

Today, a wreath and 14 red roses were placed at the memorial in honor of the victims.

February 7, 2008, was an unreal horrific night in Port Wentworth. Investigations proved highly combustible sugar dust ignited.

The U.S. chemical safety board investigated, fined the company millions, and cited 129 safety violations.