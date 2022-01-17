15-year-old killed in shooting at house party in Claxton Saturday night

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — A 15-year-old was shot in killed Saturday night at a house party in Claxton over the weekend, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

GBI says Eric Brown Jr. of Glennville was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party at 27-90 Caddie Green Road. Investigators say several fights broke out during the party, and at some point, shots were fired.

They say partygoers cleared out after that. No arrests were made.

GBI urges anyone with information to call the GBI’s anonymous tip line at 800-597-8477.