MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Multiple injuries were reported Monday morning in a three-vehicle crash on I-95 in McIntosh County.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on I-95 northbound at mile marker 64.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Marcus White, 14 people, including children, were taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah following the wrong-way crash.

White said a man driving a Subaru Crosstrek was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when he struck a Ford Transit van carrying 12 passengers — 8 of which were children.

A tractor-trailer traveling northbound was also involved in the accident and flipped over onto the southbound lane.

White said one person was transported by emergency medical helicopter and the others by ground to Memorial.

Emergency units from Liberty County and the surrounding areas responded to assist.

The driver of the Subaru who has been hospitalized is facing multiple charges.