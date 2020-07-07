14 local businesses to receive COVID-19 relief funds from Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – More than a dozen local businesses in Statesboro and Bulloch County have been selected to receive a portion of $28,000 designated for COVID-19 relief.

According to the City of Statesboro, Georgia Southern’s Business Innovation Group made the selections through a multi-step application process regarding the pandemic’s impact on each business.

“We received applications from several great Statesboro businesses and wish we could have helped them all,” said Dr. Dominique Halaby, Director of Georgia Southern’s Business Innovation Group. “That said, we are very grateful to those that contributed to this effort and honored to help allocate the available support to local small businesses impacted by the pandemic.”

The funds were raised in May through Statesboro’s “Love Ur City” campaign, which garnered over $42,000 to benefit the Statesboro COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund and the Statesboro COVID-19 Family Relief Fund.

“I never questioned if our community would come together to support our neighbors in need,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar.

“This project would not have been possible without the help and experience of our gracious partners,” he added.

The Business Innovation Group received a total of 22 applications and ultimately selected 14 eligible businesses, the names of which were not released. The award amount varied based on need with six businesses receiving a $1,500 award, two businesses receiving $2,000, and six businesses receiving $2,500.

The businesses spanned across multiple industries from wellness to manufacturing. The average annual revenue for the recipient businesses was $76,832 with an average number of 3.5 employees.

Applications for family relief funding are still available to the community online through the United Way of Southeast Georgia.