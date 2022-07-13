BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A new federal indictment charged 14 people for their involvement in a South Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy.

It allegedly originated inside a Georgia state prison. The case was investigated under the organized crime drug enforcement task force operation, which identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States.

The charges include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to use, carry or possess firearms, according to the Southern District of Georgia. The district charged the following 14 individuals.

Jonathan Alvin Pope , 38, an inmate at Calhoun State Prison, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Christy Renee Pope, a/k/a Christy Renee Dowling, 42, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Ashlee Pope, 32, of Waycross, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Lena Leigh Davis, 45, of Homeland, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; and, Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms;

Jode Lee Weaver, 41, of Waycross, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Jason Wildes, 40, an inmate at the Ware County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; and, Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms;

Richard Reginald Perkins Jr., a/k/a "Reggie," 46, of Nahunta, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Joshua Lance Lee, 45, of Nahunta, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Clark Bennett, 50, an inmate at Floyd County Prison, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Sara Elizabeth Laroche, 37, of Nahunta, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Kristina Ashley Montgomery, a/k/a Kristina Ashley Crews, 37, an inmate at the Brantley County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Tony Marvin Johns, 63, an inmate at the Brantley County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl;

Michael Mancil, 45, an inmate at the Brantley County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; and,

, 45, an inmate at the Brantley County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; and, James Edward Lane, 55, an inmate at the Dooley County Detention Center, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl.

Authorities say inmates were using contraband cell phones to coordinate the crimes. Authorities believe the drug trafficking operation began as early as April 2018 and operated in Glynn, Brantley, Bacon, Pierce, Coffee, Camden, and Ware counties.