12th Annual Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving Giveaway provides meals to 3,000 individuals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As thousands of Georgians are in need, Feed the Hungry held it’s 12th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway. This year it was drive-thru style because of the pandemic. Hundreds of cars lined up to get an unprepared to-go meal with all of the fixings.

“We could not miss the opportunity to help the working poor. This year is really crunch time financially for a lot of families,” State Representative Carl Gilliard said.

Gilliard helped organize Tuesday’s event. He said it’s his one way of bringing hope to people one plate at a time.

“We’re so used to doing 4,000-5,000 people sitting down. So this year to give them all the ingredients and having them cook it is a little bit different, but we’d rather be safe with our volunteers and to make sure we give them a good meal,” Gilliard said.

3,000 people were served at the drive-thru giveaway. The spread included turkey, collard greens, and Perdue chicken products. Individuals just had to pop open their trunks.

CMA CGM America and the Georgia Ports Authority funded the event as they’re working to feed over 35,000 Americans this holiday season.

“We’re just totally committed to the United States and it just means a lot to every single team member to see us supporting the communities in which they live and work,” Director of Corporate Communications Amber Leonard said.

The line was filled with normal working families as this year has dealt so many hardships. Gilliard said he’s working to make sure no family is left behind.

“We say failure is not an option. You got to picture this, they’re going to come through this line but after all the hoopla throughout the holidays people are still going to be hurting. So how do we get them back on their feet?” Gilliard said.

Feed the Hungry will host another event Wednesday in Sylvania at 3 p.m. at the Cail Community Center. It’s located at 320 Millen Road.