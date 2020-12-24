12th annual Feed the Hungry Christmas dinner gives families ‘hope on a plate’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local organization is providing “hope on a plate” this year. That’s the goal of the 12th annual Feed the Hungry Christmas dinner.

It’s been a year unlike any other especially for the hundreds of families that came out to the Windsor Forest Community Center in Savannah.

“This has been a crazy year for me and actually all of the individuals in the country,” Savannah resident, Donna Jones said.

COVID-19 has done a number on everyone that’s why Feed the Hungry is helping out with this annual Christmas dinner. Jones waited in line with hundreds of other cars.

“This helps me a great deal because whatever I cannot use I will be able to share it with someone else and help them,” Jones said.

The event was drive-thru style instead of a sit down dinner due to the pandemic. Food was offered to-go allowing families to prepare a hot meal at home.

“We understand how it feels to sit at someone elses table so today we’re sitting with them at their table,” Georgia State Representative, Carl Gilliard said.

Gilliard has hosted this event since 2009. It began after a recession hit that left his family with nearly nothing.

“Two pieces of bread and a piece of bologna in our refrigerator and so that Thanksgiving we had to eat at someone else’s table,” Gilliard said.

So all year long he and his partners have been helping working families make ends meet like Mrs. Jones.

“This is a very hard time during the COVID epidemic and a lot of people need help this time of the year,” Jones said.

Jones’ family has experienced plenty of loss, not only financially, but also losing loved ones to the virus.

“I think god that I’m still here,” Jones said.

With the new year just days away one can only hope that things get better.

“A happy new year that’s what I’m hoping to see, a very very happy new year,” Jones said.

Representative Gilliard said after this dinner the real work begins. He’s ready to help people get back on their feet in the new year.