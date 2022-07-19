PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — A 12-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting in Port Royal Tuesday afternoon.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the boy shot himself in the leg in Shell Point Park around 1:30 p.m. The boy initially told police he was shot by people in masks, however, witnesses said otherwise.

The boy took the handgun was taken from his aunt without her knowledge, BCSO said. Deputies later found it along a trail in the park.

He was taken to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The boy has not been charged and BCSO continues to investigate the shooting.