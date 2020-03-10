Statesboro volunteers help rescue 118 dogs from Florida hoarding situation

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – Two people are facing 118 counts of felony animal cruelty in Florida after dozens of dogs were found in filthy pens. A local training center helped to rescue them.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office removed over 100 dogs from poor living conditions at a home in western Suwannee County on Tuesday.

According to SCSO, deputies served a search and seizure warrant at the home in the 7000 block of Walker Place. Deputies found 118 dogs on the property who were living in an outdoor fenced-in area. SCSO says most of the dogs were in need of veterinary care and were suffering from neglect.

“It’s very disturbing to see these animals in this environment living in extremely unhealthy, unsanitized conditions,” said Michael Duncan, owner of Southern Edge K-9 of Statesboro. Duncan was called to the home to assist Guardians of Rescue.

The training center helps to rehabilitate helpless animals and train aggressive dogs to avoid euthanization. Guardians of Rescue assisted in capturing all 118 dogs, identifying them, photographing them and taking them to the Suwannee County Animal Shelter. After evaluating the animals, the guardians ask local advocates to help find them loving homes.

“You look at the dogs, and they have these photos that just absolutely rip your heart out, and they have these stories you can tell a hundred times and they never lose that effect,” said Sarah Roehm, a volunteer for Guardians of Rescue and the President of Fixing the Boro.

Every dog rescued from the property was given a medical exam by a veterinarian and given needed vaccines and other treatments.

All 118 dogs were surrendered by the owners, which means the dogs can be immediately adopted once they are medically cleared.

Duncan is still training two dogs who were rescued from a previous hoarding situation in January. He said Gabby and Marcy should be available for adoption in the next month.







The residents of the property, 53-year-old Cheryl Grau Articas and 78-year-old William Richard Grau, of Live Oak, were both arrested and taken to the Suwannee County Jail.

Guardians of Rescue is accepting donations to help the rescued dogs, HERE.