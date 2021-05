SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eleven people were displaced by a house fire in Savannah Thursday evening.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, the blaze occurred in the 800 block of East Bolton Street. Multiple crews worked to get the fire under control.

#BREAKING: #StructureFire. Bolton St. Engines 5, 3, 8, Truck 5, Rescue 1, Battalion Chief 1, Safety 1, HazMat 2 responded. Engines 3 and 5 on interior attack, Rescue 1 on searches. Fire now under control. pic.twitter.com/KDB95Sjmc4 — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 11, 2021

No one was injured. However, Savannah Fire officials say the home was destroyed.