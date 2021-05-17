$10,000 reward split between 2 who reported Savannah arson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Two people in Georgia are sharing a reward for providing crucial tips to authorities after someone set fire to a city office building.

Fire officials say the two witnesses in Savannah will share the $10,000 reward.

Each was credited with reporting unusual activity on May 3, 2020, when the city’s code enforcement building burned.

Stephen Setter

Those tips helped lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Stephen Charles Setter.

He was sentenced to five years in federal prison in March after pleading guilty to a charge of arson.

The fire was set late at night when the building was unoccupied. No one was injured.