$10,000 reward split between 2 who reported Savannah arson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Two people in Georgia are sharing a reward for providing crucial tips to authorities after someone set fire to a city office building.
Fire officials say the two witnesses in Savannah will share the $10,000 reward.
Each was credited with reporting unusual activity on May 3, 2020, when the city’s code enforcement building burned.
Those tips helped lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Stephen Charles Setter.
He was sentenced to five years in federal prison in March after pleading guilty to a charge of arson.
The fire was set late at night when the building was unoccupied. No one was injured.