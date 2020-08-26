$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – In Tuesday night’s drawing, a ticket worth $10,000 was sold at the Food Lion #2691 on Oaktie Village Drive in Bluffton.

The grocery shopper matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,001.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday stands at $68 million.

Tickets for Friday’s 11 p.m. in Mega Millions drawing must be purchased by 10 p.m. Friday night. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The South Carolina Education Lottery is advising the public to check their tickets. Over 6,100 players in the state hold tickets for prizes from $2 to $10,000. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For more information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.