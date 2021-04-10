100 volunteers clean up Statesboro streets

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A hundred volunteers picked up litter and debris off the streets of Statesboro Saturday.

Volunteers were outfitted with gloves, litter grabbers, litter bags and a map to show which streets and areas they were assigned to clean. The volunteers also were rewarded with a Chick-fil-A gift card once they returned with their equipment and a bag of litter.

The yearly cleanup was sponsored by Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, a Keep America Beautiful affiliate. Each cleanup is supposed to highlight a specific type of clean up and this year’s cleanup was focused on the right-of-way.

“There’s a wide range of areas that we’re sending out our volunteers today,” Amanda Clements, Coordinator for keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, said. Clements said volunteers were sent to Packinghouse Road, Johnson Street, West Jones Avenue, North Main Street and more.

Clements said North Main Street gets especially hit hard with litter.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar joined in the cleanup. Although he said it seems like the litter is never-ending, he was encouraged by the number of people helping.

“It’s a good thing because I see we’ve got some big groups that’s out here today, so we’re feeling good about it,” McCollar said.

“Every little bit counts.”