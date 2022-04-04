SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 100 Black Men of Savannah, a local organization trying to build tomorrow’s future today by working with Savannah’s youth, is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Grand Resilience Scholarship Gala will be held on Saturday, Apr. 23 and all proceeds will benefit the organization’s mentoring and educational programs. The black tie event will take place at the Savannah Riverfront Marriott.

During the event, individuals who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to the mission of the organization will be honored.

Tickets are $150 and VIP tickets are $185. To purchase tickets, visit here.