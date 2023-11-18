STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A 10-year-old girl was flown to a Savannah hospital Saturday after being struck by a pickup truck on a Statesboro highway.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on State Route 24 near the US 301 bypass (Veterans Memorial Parkway).

The girl and her mother were walking on the shoulder of the highway when she darted into the westbound lane, GSP said.

A Ford Ranger approaching the intersection was unable to avoid her.

A GSP trooper told News 3 the girl sustained serious injuries but was alert when he was on the scene.

She was life-flighted to Memorial Health for treatment.

GSP doesn’t expect any charges as their investigation continues.