10-year-old girl from Guyton dies after UTV crach

Posted: Nov 17, 2018 12:55 AM EST

Updated: Nov 17, 2018 08:57 PM EST

A 10-year-old girl from Guyton died Sunday after crashing a  motorized vehicle she was driving, and News 3 received the accident report from Georgia State Patrol. 

The accident happened in Ellabell, on Coon Key Drive, which is a private driveway.

According to the report,  the 10-year-old was behind the wheel of a UTV ,utility vehicle, driving fast. The UTV was headed westbound.  

The report also stated the vehicle veered off the driveway and flipped. Both the girl, and a passenger were ejected.

The 10-year-old ended up underneath the vehicle, causing her fatality. 

