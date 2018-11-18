10-year-old girl from Guyton dies after UTV crach

A 10-year-old girl from Guyton died Sunday after crashing a motorized vehicle she was driving, and News 3 received the accident report from Georgia State Patrol.

The accident happened in Ellabell, on Coon Key Drive, which is a private driveway.

According to the report, the 10-year-old was behind the wheel of a UTV ,utility vehicle, driving fast. The UTV was headed westbound.

The report also stated the vehicle veered off the driveway and flipped. Both the girl, and a passenger were ejected.

The 10-year-old ended up underneath the vehicle, causing her fatality.