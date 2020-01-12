1 person dead, 2 others hurt after shooting at a party in Jasper County

YEMASSEE, SC (WSAV) – Detectives with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting incident early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement responded to a party at the Black President’s Motorcycle Club on US 17 in Point South around 2 a.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a confrontation between several attendees led to gunfire inside and outside of the club while guests were trying to exit.

Deputies rushed inside and found a 24-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he died. A second male and female were also injured by the gunfire, but they are expected to be okay.

Yemassee Police Officers also assisted the Sheriff’s Deputies. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to call: 843-726-7519.