BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was injured in a crash in Burton on Wednesday.

The Burton Fire District (BFD) said two cars collided on Savannah Highway by the Parris Island Gateway intersection around noon. One of the cars rolled over onto its roof.

The driver of the rolled-over car suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

BFD said traffic was delayed for about an hour. Firefighters have responded to 159 car collisions this year and of those eight cars have rolled over.