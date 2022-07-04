HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting in Hinesville has left one person injured and the suspect arrested on July 4th.

The shooting happened on Hollywood Drive in the unincorporated area of Hinesville which is manned by the Liberty County Sheriffs office.

The victim was transported by ground to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah with what is believed to be one gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting took place shortly before noon, the suspect was also treated by medical personnel by the rear of the ambulance for a previous injury.