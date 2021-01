SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was injured in a fire Monday in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood.

Details are limited at this time, but according to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters were called to the fire on the 900 block of W. 38th St.

One person was taken to an area hospital with second-degree burns.

Crews have since extinguished the fire. No word yet on the cause.