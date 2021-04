SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A person was displaced after a kitchen fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire started in the kitchen and made its way to the attic before firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames, according to a Savannah Fire Department spokesperson. The fire started around 2:30 p.m.

The fire occurred on the 0 block of Sarah Court, off Paradise Drive. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.