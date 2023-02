FLEMING, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was displaced Thursday night after a house fire in Liberty County.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the fire broke out at a home on the 700 block of Pate Rogers Rd.

When units from the Liberty County Fire Services arrived, the second story of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The woman who occupied the home was transported to Liberty County Regional Medical Center In Hinesville for smoke inhalation.

No word yet on the cause.