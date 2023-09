HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — One person died in a fire at a Hilton Head Island home in the Sea Pines community on Sunday.

The Town of Hilton Head said firefighters responded to the home on Governor’s Road at 7:07 p.m. Firefighters found the home’s occupant in the room where the fire started.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the fire.

No further details were released.