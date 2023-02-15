MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in McIntosh County.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Sgt. 1st Class David Laff, a box truck and tractor-trailer were traveling northbound on I-95 at mile marker 62 around 2:15 a.m. when the driver of the box truck rear-ended the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the box truck, identified as Derek Dekle, 52, was killed. A passenger riding with him was flown by medical helicopter to Memorial Health in Savannah where his condition is unknown.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

At this time, it’s unknown what caused Dekle to plow into the rear of the tractor-trailer.

The crash remains under investigation.