LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two car crash on I-95 near mile marker 79 on Sunday.

Liberty County officials say one person was thrown from an SUV and under a pickup truck in the incident. Meanwhile, someone stopped to lift the pickup off of the individual, officials said.

They were airlifted to Memorial Health where they were pronounced dead.

It appears the SUV had traveled from the left lane to the right lane to avoid debris, then struck the pickup, officials said.

Five other people were taken to Memorial Health after the crash. No word yet on their conditions.

Southbound traffic was shut down to one lane at mile marker 79 on I-95 as law enforcement responded.