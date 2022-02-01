1 dead after 2 tractor-trailers collide on I-95 in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead following a crash between two tractor-trailers on I-95 in Liberty County on Tuesday afternoon.

One driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to Memorial Health hospital in Savannah with minor injuries, according to Georgia State Trooper Vieux Ndoye.

Ndoye said one of the tractor-trailer was resting on the shoulder near mile marker 71 on the interstate when another hit it from the rear. The crash moved the tractor-trailer a couple of feet.

GSP says one lane of traffic is back open in the area but expects several hours to pass before the scene is completely cleared.

The crash also caused a fuel leak that has since been cleaned up, Ndoye said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.