1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Brunswick club

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting at a Brunswick club early Saturday morning.

The Brunswick Police Department (BPD) said the shooting happened at the Bamboo Lounge around 12:30 a.m. GCPD says the shooting stemmed from a verbal fight between two men who both shot.

An off-duty officer alerted police after hearing multiple gunshots coming from within the club, BPD says. Five victims were taken to the Southeast Georgia Health Systems and another was taken to a separate hospital.

The victims range from age 25 to 52 and four of them are women, BPD said. The identity of the dead victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

BPD continues to investigate the shooting and urges anyone with information to call 912-279-2641 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.