1 dead, 2 injured in Long County crash

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday evening on Tibet Road.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a passenger died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash just before 5 p.m.

Emergency officials say one person was airlifted to Memorial Health in Savannah and another was transported by ambulance to the Winn Army Community Hospital in Fort Stewart. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

GSP says the vehicle was traveling northbound on Tibet Road when it left the roadway and overturned. A preliminary investigation showed the passenger who died was ejected from the vehicle.

“But we’re still trying to figure everything out,” GSP Trooper First Class Jonathan Edwards added.

GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) was called in to assist in the investigation.

“Any possibility of a serious injury or fatality, any chance of prosecution, we’ll notify them. And since it was a passenger that was a fatality, they were called out to the scene,” Edwards said of the SCRT’s involvement.

Edwards said that the occupants of the vehicle are from Florida. Their identities have not been released.

