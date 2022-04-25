BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A head-on crash in Burton has left one person dead and two others injured.

According to the Burton Fire District, crews responded to a head-on crash between two SUVs with occupants trapped and unconscious on Trask Parkway between the Laurel Bay and Shanklin Road intersection just after 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Burton Fire crews removed and stabilized a man suffering from critical injuries who was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Another female occupant was pronounced dead on the scene, and a third occupant sustained non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes of Trask Parkway were closed for over two hours while emergency crews worked and removed roadway hazards, and while the scene was investigated.