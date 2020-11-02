Liberty County weekend crash kills one, injures one

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An early morning crash on Leroy Coffer Highway left one person dead Sunday.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Trooper Marvin Frazier, the crash happened at 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 20. Frazier says George James Scherer Cappelmann, 80, driving a white Honda Acura was traveling towards Highway 17 towards Richmond Hill/Savannah when he hit a light blue Hyundai Sonato head on.

Cappelmann was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was driving the Hyundai Sonato. Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby says the woman was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah. Her condition is unknown.

Leroy Coffer Highway heading towards GA 84 was closed for several hours. Liberty County Fire Services, the Liberty County Sheriffs Office, and medical personnel also responded to the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.