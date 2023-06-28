METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — High-speed internet will soon reach more people living in rural Georgia. Sen. Jon Ossoff and a White House advisor are in Metter to talk about the $1 billion investment.

“To make sure, again, that rural America not only is not left behind but actually is part of the future,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator.

The White House said 25 million Americans don’t have access to high-speed internet. Some of those rural areas are right here in the Coastal Empire.

However, a new law spearheaded by Sen. Jon Ossoff hopes to change that. Ossoff said having access to the internet is just as crucial now as it was getting these rural areas electricity nearly a century ago.

“Broadband internet. This is the equivalent of what rural electrification was in the 1930s,” Ossoff said. “In the 1940s, communities and schools and businesses and farms that don’t have access to high-speed internet are getting left behind.”

Forty-two billion dollars is getting pumped into rural communities across the country.

The goal is to get them plugged in and caught up to big cities.

“This means an end to having to take your child in the car down to a restaurant to use the wi-fi to do their homework,” Ossoff said. “Farmers who rely upon internet access to make plans to get data to order products will have access to high-speed internet.”

In that is a large chunk set aside for the Peach State. $1.3 billion the White House estimates will power more than 300,000 rural homes and businesses.

Ossoff and Landrieu said the bipartisan law brings a solution to a problem long overdue.

Metter Mayor Ed Boyd hopes the new funds will help level the playing field for his fellow citizens.

“We are very excited to hear about more funding for broadband to fill in the gaps that have existed in rural parts of our counties and the state at large,” Boyd said.

Also part of the investment is the Affordable Connectivity Program. Ossoff said it has helped 600,000 Georgians afford internet.