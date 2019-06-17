'Walk to Dorchester' event raises money for historical Dorchester Academy

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - Dozens of people hit the streets for a worthy cause on Saturday.

The Walk to Dorchester event is a nine-mile walk that raises money for the historic Dorchester Academy.

Dorchester Academy was a haven for education for African American children between 1871 and 1940. In the 1950s and 1960s, it was a place where giants in the Civil Rights Movement worked to end segregation.

"We have a lot of pride and appreciation for this facility, and we've been working hard to restore it and maintain it," William Austin, President of the Dorchester Improvement Association said.

The walk began in Riceboro and ended at Dorchester Academy in Midway. This was the 19th year for the walk. Today, Dorchester Academy is a national landmark.

