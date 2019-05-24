'I will miss this job' Tybee Mayor Buelterman won't run for reelection

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) - After more than a decade, the Mayor of Tybee Island says he won't be running for reelection.

Jason Buelterman announced Thursday during the Tybee State of the City address he's instead setting his sights on the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.

“I will continue to work hard serving Tybee until my term expires at the end of 2019. I want to thank all the voters for giving me the opportunity to serve this community," he said, adding, "This is the greatest little town in America and I will miss this job."

Prior to his position as mayor, Buelterman served on Tybee's City Council from 2002-2005.

During Thursday's address, he thanked his wife for supporting his endeavors and encouraged his neighbors to run for office.