'He was going to make it': friends mourn life of 18-year-old crash victim Video

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - The death of an 18-year-old Liberty County High School student brings a community together in prayer. According to police, Albert Dock -- while riding in the passenger seat of a car -- was hit and killed by 22-year-old Antoine McLendon.

Authorities say McLendon was a soldier stationed at Fort Stewart.

On Sunday, Dock's friends, family members and teachers were trying their best to stay strong. they called the 18-year-old Spud.

People left candles on the court where Dock practiced basketball. Dock's friends say he dreamed of becoming a professional basketball player.

"Spud was going to make it," said Marqui Anderson, a friend of Dock. "He was going to make it. I'm just sad he wasn't able to fulfill his dreams."

Anderson says Dock was like a little brother. Now the court where Dock learned to play basketball is a meeting place for his closest group of friends.

"If you knew Spud, you loved Spud. There was something about him. He had a rare personality that a lot of people don't have. To see a kid die from a drunk driver is devastating and it's still hard to cope with," said Anderson.

On Sunday, the candles were still lit from a vigil the night before. Dozens of family members and friends stopped by to honor the star player.

On Sunday, administrators at Liberty County High School hosted a prayer circle inside the school. Media was not allowed inside.

"I'm hurt," said Anderson. I'm hurt by the whole situation. The whole community is hurt by the whole situation and I'm just lost for words right now."

Dock lost his life on Oglethorpe Highway near Alpha Drive. A few dozen evidence markers, a piece of a car and tire marks in the grass are all that's left from the accident.

Dock's family says he was heading home from a friend's house when the vehicle he was riding in was struck from behind. Police say McLendon was driving drunk, following too close and speeding.

Police say the impact was so hard, it flipped the car Dock was riding in into a ditch.

McLendon is charged with the murder of Dock.

Friends and family say it was a senseless death.

"I had to stop myself. Spud would be like 'why are y'all crying?' He was never a down person," said Khalea Sapp, another friend of Dock's. "If anything, he wants us to take this as a lesson and something to open up our eyes to know that they can be here one minute and gone the next minute," she said.

Two other students were also in the car during the accident. Both were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.