'He had dreams and goals': Liberty County coach reflects on life of player killed in crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HINESVILLE, (Ga.) - He was the spark. He was the team's go-to defender. He was brimming with confidence on the court. But, most importantly, people who knew Albert "Spud" Dock say he was making all the right decisions to succeed in life.

"Albert was an amazing kid," Liberty County head basketball coach Julian Stokes said. "Always in high spirits and followed the straight and narrow. He had dream and goals and he was one of the few who had a plan and was doing all of the right things to get him there."

Authorities say the Liberty County High School student and varsity basketball player was riding with a group of people in a car when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them, killing the 18 year old.

"For this tragedy to happen hurts so bad but we all have to remain strong through the tough times." Stokes added. "It hurts so bad now but over time it will heal. Long Live Spud."

Hours before the crash, Dock and his teammates had defeated Brantley County 79-77 in an important overtime region win. Stokes said Dock hit a clutch three-pointer in overtime and sank a pair of free throws to seal the win.

"He's one of the best kids I've ever coached. Always willing to work hard and do the small things that mattered," Stokes explained. "I could see him building confidence within himself as a player this year and he was making that step into being an elite player on the floor."

Investigators have arrested 22 year old Antoine Mclendon and charged him with murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and homicide by vehicle in 1st degree-felony.