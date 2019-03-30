Expert says bullying victims should create 'exit window' if forced to fight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A classroom fight cost a 10-year-old Colleton County girl her life this week.

The tragic death of Raniya Wright at Forest Hills Elementary School has many parents wondering how they can keep their children safe.

A lot of parents turn to accredited self-defense courses to provide their kids with the skills they need to protect themselves if they're faced with an unavoidable fight.

George Freeman is a certified self-defense instructor who owns the Kombative Academy of Traditional Martial Arts in Savannah.

Freeman says he teaches of all ages the same basics of defending yourself, especially when facing bullies.

News 3 asked if such training might have made a difference in Colleton County. "Could training have helped? It could have with the right instructor," Freeman replied.

He offered some practical advice for kids who can't avoid a fight with a bully:

One thing I tell, particularly kids, if someone comes up to them, keep their hands out, keep yourself in a defensive stance to be able to push away, that's the first thing if they get too close. Having your hands up also allows you to be able to attack and also to block those are important things, keeping your hands up. A lot of people like to keep their hands here and posture. That will get you punched in the face. Keep your hands up and you can protect your face.

There are four rules Freeman says he teaches students, calling them the foundation of self-defense.

"I have the four rules of self-defense: Just to be aware, to avoid, deescalate and you know, physical resolution being the last thing," Freeman said.

"If you're cornered, you have more than one person, being, the last thing you need to do is fight back," he said. "I don't, 21 years in the military, you know I'm all about defending yourself and taking the initiative, but if you can avoid that situation, be aware of what's going on, de-escalation doesn't work.

"If you have no choice but to defend yourself, then do so."

He says the goal should not be to win a fight but to survive it by using an attack to open a window of escape from an aggressor.

Freeman says most people can punch a lot harder than they think they can if they step into their punch, putting their body weight behind it.

"My whole body movement generates power. So the misconception of these heavy blows. I just need to get one blow or two, and get you out the way and move," Freeman said

He adds that walking away from any fight -- if possible -- is a win.