'A national embarrassment' Savannah Mayor on controversial meeting, alderman's response

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Less than an hour after a Savannah alderman and mayoral candidate apologized for attending a meeting that invited “only black media,” the current mayor called the situation “a national embarrassment.”

Earlier in the week, community members held a meeting for African American mayoral candidates that excluded some members of the media.

One of two black candidates, Alderman Van Johnson, attended the meeting and gave a statement. He faced backlash for attending and has since apologized, but some say it’s two days too late.

Savannah’s Mayor Eddie DeLoach says he aims to work past the controversy, issuing the following statement:

This week there was a meeting where on the flyer and clearly marked on the door ‘only black media’ may attend. Knowing this, Van Johnson made the judgment call to attend. Members of the media of other races denied entry. After the meeting, Van’s excuse was this was not my meeting. It then took him over two days to apologize for his poor judgment. "Since then this has become a national embarrassment. For all those that have called emailed and texted my office from all walks of life, I want to assure you this is not who we are in Savannah. We will continue to be the open the everyone and I will not sacrifice my principles for political gain. We have been and we will continue to be known as the Hostess City of the south. Thank you very much.

