Local leaders head to Atlanta for Savannah-Chatham Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah and Chatham County leaders, businesses and citizens are heading to the state’s capital to make sure our community’s needs are being addressed.

Savannah-Chatham Day will kick off this afternoon as legislators and statewide officials answer questions and address the Savannah delegation. The Chairman for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce said local leaders want to ensure Savannah is staying “in the minds” of state representatives–especially during the legislative session.

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual event in Atlanta each year to enable networking opportunities and to ensure change will happen from state to local government. Jon Pannell, the Chairman for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, described the day as a collective effort for city and state officials to “work the legislative process.” He said one the Chamber’s top priorities is making sure state funds will be properly allocated–including the 70 million dollar budget Governor Brian Kemp approved for Savannah’s Trade Center expansion.

“There are other appropriations for our local colleges and universities, the Port Authority, and so I would think appropriations are for, you know, this part of the state are probably the most important and the biggest thing that, you know, the Savannah delegation will be promoting while we’re in Atlanta,” Pannell stated.

The local chairman said Savannah leaders will also try to tackle transportation, taxes, and business regulation appropriations while they are in Atlanta.