Local lawmakers, preservationists battle Georgia House bill targeting heritage sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local lawmakers and preservation groups are concerned about a Georgia House Bill targeting the state’s historic sites.

As presently written, House Bill 906 (HB 906) would streamline the process for a county, local government or private entity to acquire up to 15 acres of land from a heritage site.

Preservation groups across Georgia have been against the bill, which is now headed to the Senate for further consideration.

Former President Jimmy Carter even wrote a letter to the lieutenant governor urging him to “halt any further consideration” of HB 906.

Local lawmakers are now urging constituents that it will be dead upon arrival in the Senate.

Protecting Georgia’s ‘crown jewels’

Elizabeth DuBose, an Atlanta-area native, says her heart belongs to Ossabaw Island.

“Heritage preserves are the crown jewels of the state of Georgia,” said DuBose. “There are 122 sites across the state of Georgia. They are to be protected for all Georgians.”

Heritage preserve sites are owned and typically overseen by the State of Georgia after being acquired by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Ossabaw Island, off the coast of Georgia in Chatham County, was the first heritage preserve site in the state, according to DuBose.

As the executive director of the Ossabaw Island Foundation, DuBose says she works tirelessly to preserve the environment and history of the island.

To her, HB 906 threatens that.

“The only people making the decision of the removal of acreage from heritage preserve would be an appointed board of the Department of Natural Resources,” said DuBose. “So all oversight, checks and balances are being removed.”

DuBose says the language of HB 906 removes necessary safeguards put in place to protect these sites.

“All of the tools that you need are in your toolbox,” said DuBose. “We do not need an extra legislative piece to accomplish the preservation of some of these buildings on the heritage preserve sites.”

Dead on arrival?

State Rep. Jesse Petrea, from Savannah, says the bipartisan support for the bill was done all in the name of preservation.

“It grew out of a deserve from some of our folks in other districts to protect properties that they have that are falling into disrepair,” said Petrea.

Upon further reflection, however, it was clear there were still some issues with the language of the bill.

“You maybe could be passing a bill that had language that would allow that which what was beyond what the bill anticipated,” said Petrea.

Lawmakers in Atlanta have another week or so until the end of this year’s legislative session.

Petrea tells WSAV.com NOW that concerns have arisen for the future of heritage sites on the islands in his district. He hopes other representatives can join him in advocating for the bill to fail before the end of the current session.

“I have been working with Senator Watson. We are basically making sure the bill dies in the Senate,” said Petrea.

Should the bill fail, Petrea hopes a conversation about the needs of DNR and how to properly protect these sites will follow.

Constituents can voice their opinions about HB 906 by finding their local state legislator online here.