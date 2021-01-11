Local hospitalizations see a decrease after record-setting week

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV)- Hospitalizations hit a record high Thursday with 170 patient taking up bed space. Area doctors are hoping they’ve begun to level out.

“We are down to 64 , which is a good swing from the end of last week,” said Dr. Thacker, and infectious disease specialist at Memorial Health.

“I’m hopeful that we are in a plateau phase for this surge, which still means an increased number of patients, you know, potentially for the next few weeks,” he added.

As of Monday, 147 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. While it is an improvement, we haven’t see this many people admitted since late July.

“We’ve been prepared before it hit the US borders and continue to work through our surge plan to meet a need of upwards of over 100 patients with COVID-19,” said Thacker, “thankfully we haven’t had to enact all the components of that plan.”

In areas like Fulton county the situation is more grim, with some hospitals on the brink of capacity.

Chatham county is in a better position, but we still have yet to see the impacts of the bustling New Year’s weekend.

“We need to just double down again on those actions that we know based on the guidance of the CDC, our departments of public health, and medical experts that help slow the spread of this virus,” said Thacker.

Chatham County’s daily average new case rate is at 223, just 33 off from our peak in July. Our community transmission index is at 512, anything over 100 is considered high.