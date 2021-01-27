Local hospice nurse helps man trapped in crashed car on Truman Pkwy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Before the BMW 7 series wound up against the guardrail on Truman Parkway near the 52nd St. bridge, Brooks Barnes saw it flying through the air. “I actually had to do sort of a double take to make sure I was seeing what I thought I was seeing,” says the GHC Hospice Nurse. Barnes, on her way to see her last patient of the day, pulled over, grabbed her nurse’s bag, and ran across traffic toward the man trapped inside.

“Honestly, the only thing I could think about was getting to that patient as fast as I could… Immediately did a quick assessment. He was conscious. He was breathing. He could tell us his name.”

“I did notice immediately that his right ankle had a fairly large laceration. He was bleeding a good amount… I just dressed that as quickly as I could to at least stop the bleeding.”

Barnes says eventually paramedics arrived, and she left to see her patient, still shaken. “Probably about 15 minutes after I left the scene, that my adrenaline actually subsided.” “Um, it was more just a sensation of feeling really glad that I was at the right place at the right time for him, and just feeling happy that I was able to help.”