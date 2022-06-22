BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Mungo Homes didn’t just send money to Heroes on Horseback, they put in some sweat equity as well.

About 30 members of the building team came out to the Bluffton stables to give a much needed makeover to the property.

Heroes on Horseback is a non-profit agency designed to help people who are disabled or with special needs by “providing them with equine assisted activities and therapy in an effective compassionate environment”.

The volunteers did everything from buying and installing a brand new sink, to cutting the grass around the property, to weeding and power washing the pens and horse ring.

The charity called their hard work “invaluable”.

Mungo Homes officials says its all part of the company’s, and their owners’ dedication to service.

“This really struck a cord with us when they told us what they do,” said Misty Stenmark of Mungo Homes. “Helping with military, our veterans and first responders and also with the Special Olympics. It was just important for us to get out and help them.”

If you would like to participate in Heroes on Horseback, volunteer, donate or learn more, click or tap here.