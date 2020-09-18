Local Hispanic networking organization brings Hispanic entrepreneur to Savannah for seminar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Hispanic organization is looking to provide tools to aspiring Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Agenda Latina will host a virtual webinar with SCORE, the nation’s largest network of business mentors, to help Hispanic entrepreneurs learn how to start their own business.

The last seminar of the two-part series, called Como Lanzar Tu Negocio or How to Start a Business, will take place on Saturday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Registration is free and can be done by registering via Zoom here.

Agenda Latina, is a Savannah-based networking organization made up of Latino business owners and organization leaders.

Lisette Ricelli, the owner and marketing director of Agenda Latina, says she’s excited to bring this opportunity to fellow business owners in the Hispanic community.

“Agenda Latina’s goal is to engage all members of the community to support Hispanic-owned businesses and expand the horizon of the opportunities that are available in Savannah’s vibrantly diverse community,” said Ricelli.

The seminar will be hosted by Ricelli and Sorel Ferrer, a experienced mentor with SCORE, and will feature a talk by Alfonso Barrera, the founder of HispanicPro, the world’s largest professional network of Hispanic professionals in Illinois.