SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —Starting next week, Bryan and Chatham County Health Departments will expand their COVID vaccination programs to include vaccines for young children.

Chatham County will offer the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 6 months or older, while the Bryan County Health Department will offer Moderna vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years, and anyone age 12 and older.

The Moderna vaccine is not currently available at the Bryan County Health Department for ages 6-11 but expects to add that age group soon.

COVID vaccinations for young children are already available in Glynn and Camden Counties, and officials say additional counties should begin vaccinating this age group soon.

“We have been eagerly awaiting our shipment of Pfizer vaccine for young children so we could

begin offering vaccine protection to these kids,” said Dr. Sierra Peebles, Nurse Manager of the

Chatham County Health Department. “I know there are some parents who will be excited to

hear this news.”

Bryan County Nurse Manager Laurie Mehlhorn agreed.

“Not all pharmacies or doctor’s office have COVID vaccine for very young children, so we’re glad to fill this role. Vaccination is the best way to protect your kids, so we hope parents will take advantage of this opportunity.”

You do not have to be a local resident to be vaccinated at county health departments. There is no out-of-pocket cost for COVID vaccination regardless of insurance status.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online by visiting here and clicking

the link for appointments in your preferred county, or you may call your county health

department for assistance.