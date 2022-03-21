SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coalition To Rename Calhoun Square held their monthly meeting on Sunday.

They taught those in attendance about the history behind certain city squares, and the namesakes they currently possess.

“We want to rename one of our squares from Calhoun Square to a brand new square, Susie King Taylor square, and so every month for the past year we have invited the public out to a public square to just teach them the importance of why we want to do this,” said Patt Gunn, Cochair of The Coalition To Rename Calhoun Square.

In early 2021, the coalition applied to the City of Savannah’s ‘request to rename the public square’.

Their goal is for the city to rename Calhoun Square to Taylor Square. Honoring Savannah native Susie King Taylor, who was born a slave and went on to become the first African American nurse of the American Civil War.

“There are no squares in our beautiful city named after women. There are no squares in our beautiful city named after African Americans. There are no squares in our beautiful city named after people who had been slaves. If you want to talk about checking off boxes, Susie King Taylor checks the boxes,” said Marc Henley, member of The Coalition To Rename Calhoun Square.

For the coalition, they aren’t looking to erase history but rather have a more broad view of it.

If the change does occur, their hope is to place a plaque that speaks about the history of John C. Calhoun, both in terms of his service to the United States and his personal ideologies.

“To the people who are against this, who want to hold on to history, please, we are not trying to change history. We are not trying to wipe out history, we want Savannah to catch up,” Henley explained. “And we want you to come out, we want you to learn, and we would be more than happy for you to join us at our next teaching, which is the third Sunday of April.”

So far, the coalition has received the number of signatures from neighbors of the square and the application has been accepted by the city.

If all goes according to plan, their hope is that this notion will be added to City Council’s agenda in early May.

“We are so honored to know that it’s going to the zoning departments for the monuments and sites committee next month in April, and we’re hoping for an approval there. If it is approved, then in May we hope to get on the agenda for the Savannah city council for a final vote,” Gunn said.

The Coalition To Rename Calhoun Square meets on the third Sunday of every month, and are currently collecting e-signatures for their petition. For more information on their movement, click here.