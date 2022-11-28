RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The second half of 2022 hasn’t been kind to Caitlin Jensen and her family.

The recent Georgia Southern graduate was partially paralyzed following a routine neck adjustment at the chiropractor back in June.

Recovery has been challenging, but things are starting to look up.

Thanks in part to a local grassroots movement with a special connection to her family.

“I’ve known the Jensen’s since 2007, and when we first moved to Richmond hill they were our next door neighbors… My daughter’s 2 years younger than Caitlin, so back when the kids were little Caitlin’s hand-me-downs used to go to my daughter,” explained Amy Barton, Creator of Richmond Hill Cares.

Amy Barton created the Facebook group, Richmond Hill Cares, several years back when she wanted to share people in her community performing random acts of kindness.

When Amy heard about what happened to Caitlin, she knew there was something she could do.

“The Jensen’s received a insurance settlement which by no means was nearly enough to cover life time care for Caitlin. So we were raising money through the gofundme page and reaching out to network, and over the Thanksgiving holiday a wonderful family here in the area stepped up and is purchasing the home for them to live in,” Barton explained.

Now, with the home scheduled to close in mid-December, Amy and her group have a list of things they need to accomplish in just a few short weeks in order to have the house move-in ready for Caitlin by the start of the new year.

“We just want to give it those special touches to make it really warm inviting environment for Caitlin to return to,” said Barton. “We need to be able to put ramps to the front and deal with some ramps in the back. Currently, the back has some stairs that go down to a large concrete patio and we would love to create a large deck off the back of the home that has a ramp down to the concrete patio.”

Currently, the group is looking for people with experience building decks and ramps.

As well as monetary donations to help refurbish a home for a special hometown girl.

“They’re literally at a point where they feel like they need to be pinched every second. They knew that there were good people in the world, they didn’t think that good people in the world would care about them the way they have,” Barton said.

If you’d like to help the Jensen family, or get involved in Richmond Hill Cares’ mission, you can click here.